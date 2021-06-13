Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.28. 1,473,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,962. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.