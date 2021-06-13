Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,069,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of PerkinElmer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.81. 677,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.90. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

