Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 1,423 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.28. 9,934,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,156,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

