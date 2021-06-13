Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 20,418 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 789,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

