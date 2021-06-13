Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 2,631 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.69. 1,379,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,174. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

