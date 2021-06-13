Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 3,491 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,119,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,584. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

