Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 901,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $105.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

