Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,974 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $42,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $275.83. 752,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.24 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

