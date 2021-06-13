Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 5,678 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.94. 1,460,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

