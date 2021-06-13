Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 7,577 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $193.95. The company had a trading volume of 746,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,499. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $196.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.