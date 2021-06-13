Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of GBLBY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.53. 838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

