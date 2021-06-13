Grumpy.finance Hits One Day Volume of $5,627.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $5,627.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00807303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.30 or 0.08120873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084300 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,996,161,772,089 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

