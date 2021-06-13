Grumpy Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.00796185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.84 or 0.08232504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085625 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

