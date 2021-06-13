GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 169.7% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GGTTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 544,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57. GTEC has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.87.
GTEC Company Profile
