GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 169.7% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GGTTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 544,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57. GTEC has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.87.

GTEC Holdings Ltd., doing business as GTEC Cannabis Co, cultivates, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Pristine, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as through its GreenTec medical website and various licensed partners.

