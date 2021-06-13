Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 13th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of GSHHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 4,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29. Guangshen Railway has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Guangshen Railway had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $681.04 million for the quarter.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

