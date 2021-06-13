Guider (GDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $12,095.03

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $12,095.03 and $7.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00779403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00085297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.21 or 0.08049663 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.