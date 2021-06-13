Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by BRX Global LP

BRX Global LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for about 13.8% of BRX Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BRX Global LP owned 0.19% of Guidewire Software worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 37.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 42,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

