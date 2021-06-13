Gulden Market Cap Reaches $14.63 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $45,486.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00441410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 546,620,026 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

