H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIGA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 21,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,935. H.I.G. Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIGA. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,190,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.