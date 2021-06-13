H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.