Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Cap of $88.49 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $88.49 million and $523,971.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.03 or 0.06471509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $610.06 or 0.01572277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.47 or 0.00439330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00151341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.09 or 0.00667742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00435979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00340979 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 395,595,307 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.