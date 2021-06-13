Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPGLY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $107.60 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $112.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.91.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

