HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.03 million and approximately $28.36 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00166198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00188196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.72 or 0.01114974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.30 or 0.99936685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

