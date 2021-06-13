Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 142,900 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $22,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 113.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

PINS opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,136.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $798,949.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

