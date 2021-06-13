Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,224,000 after acquiring an additional 919,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

