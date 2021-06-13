Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200,150 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,234 shares of company stock worth $2,947,537. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

KTOS opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

