Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,210 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $38,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

