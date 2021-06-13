Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

