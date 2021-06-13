Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $59.88 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,441.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,313.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

