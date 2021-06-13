Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $69.85 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 2.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of IQVIA worth $69,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $243.44 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

