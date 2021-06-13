Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,570 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Alkermes worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 1,360,364 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after buying an additional 700,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,553,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

