Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vertiv worth $46,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after buying an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after buying an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 770.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,261,000 after buying an additional 4,393,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after buying an additional 2,917,661 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

