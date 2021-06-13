Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Invests $8.76 Million in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

