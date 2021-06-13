Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for about 1.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Universal Display worth $64,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $143.51 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

