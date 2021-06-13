Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $164.96 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

