Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,201,615 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 40,884.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 7.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $261,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $613.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.