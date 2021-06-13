Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,524 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,513.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,526.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,351.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

