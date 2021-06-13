Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $41,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 48,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 35,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $199.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,975 shares of company stock worth $1,374,522 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

