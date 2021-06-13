Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $34,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.74 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

