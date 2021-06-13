Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 156,956 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,956 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises approximately 10.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of Atlassian worth $352,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $283,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Atlassian by 44.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 27.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 769,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,187,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.36. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

