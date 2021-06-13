Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 16,339 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,514 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $541.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.41 and a 12-month high of $541.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

