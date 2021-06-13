Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $32,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.35.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.