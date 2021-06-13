Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 735 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $27,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.64 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.