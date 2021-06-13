Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Albemarle worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

NYSE:ALB opened at $170.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

