Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 365,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $769.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

