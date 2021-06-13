Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.61 on Friday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,595 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 384,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

