Hartline Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 68,689 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.07% of AppHarvest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

