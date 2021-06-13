Hartline Investment Corp Buys 37,862 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 3.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,327,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 66,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 19,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.