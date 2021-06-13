Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $299.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.30. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.75 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

