Hartline Investment Corp Has $12.50 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SQ opened at $219.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.93, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.32.
In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $339,971,502. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on SQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
