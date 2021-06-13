Hartline Investment Corp Has $12.50 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $219.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.93, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $339,971,502. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

